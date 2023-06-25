Glastonbury 2023: Watch Blondie perform ‘Heart of Glass’









This year’s iteration of the Glastonbury Festival marks the return of Blondie, fronted by the legendary Debbie Harry, who shows no signs of slowing down.

The iconic rock outfit delivered an emotionally stirring set that moved audiences, performing a wonderful rendition of their definitive hit single ‘Heart of Glass’. Their latest performance has already started garnering attention on social media platforms that are covering the festival.

In a recent conversation with The Times, Harry opened up about the band’s trajectory in recent years and what it means to be still connected to music.

While talking about the band’s current state, she said: “We’re still playing music and being creative, and that’s the essence of it all, isn’t it?”

During the interview, Harry recalled her first Glastonbury outing: “The first time I was wearing an Elsa Schiaparelli hat, so I think I was very happy about that. It was red flowers on a straw bucket, and I thought I was really chic.”

She also revealed details about one particular Glastonbury trip where her bandmates managed to break into the Stonehenge area.

Harry added: “The boys were all very excited, and they climbed over the fence, ran over and touched the stone… I wasn’t about to climb that fence.”

Watch the video below.