Glastonbury 2023: Watch Alt-J perform ‘Breezeblocks’









Indie rockers Alt-J returned to Glastonbury Festival this year with another rousing set, featuring an impressive performance of their most iconic song: 'Breezeblocks'.

The highlight of their debut studio album, An Awesome Wave, ‘Breezeblocks’ was the track that launched them into global stardom. Garnering significant attention from fans all over the world, the band continue to be associated with this particular song in the mainstream consciousness.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine, they explained: “The song is about liking someone who you want so much that you want to hurt yourself and them, as well. We related that idea to Where the Wild Things Are, which we all grew up reading, where in the end, the beasts say, ‘Oh, please don’t go! We’ll eat you whole! We love you so!’ that they would threaten cannibalism to have that person — it’s a powerful image.”

“Our video for this track has a really different message, and yet it worked really well with the song,” the band added. “It’s quite a weird one; people aren’t sure what’s going on. We liked that you might have to go back and watch it a second time to figure out what is happening.”

Over the years, Alt-J have developed a special relationship with Glastonbury because they consider it to be the most important music festival in the world.

“It is the best festival in the world, and it is a place where the crowd is more about the music than anywhere else,” Gus Unger-Hamilton said.

He revealed: “As a band, we aren’t prone to nerves, but I think the most nervous I have been was waiting at the side of the stage to go out and play Glastonbury for the first time. It is such a big thing. You are being scrutinised by the whole world.”

Watch the video below.

See more While the world watch Elt-J @alt_J we’re delivering a killer set of their own. Here’s ‘Breezeblocks’#glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/C5AAvEj0Hs — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 26, 2023