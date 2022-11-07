Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sell out amid high demand









The general sale tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out in just an hour yesterday morning (November 6th) due to, as usual, supply far exceeding demand. The coach and ticket combo packages sold out last Thursday (November 3rd) in just 25 minutes.

Immediately after the general tickets went on sale, the official Glastonbury Festival Twitter account posted that they were receiving “incredible demand” but urged hopeful buyers to continue trying. Shortly after, the festival’s official ticket provider, See Tickets, announced that they were suffering from a technical problem, so sales halted briefly before resuming.

By around 10am, an hour after they had first gone on sale, the festival announced that all tickets had been sold. Their Twitter account posted, “Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023.”

Strangely, even after this announcement, several buyers reported that they were still able to purchase tickets, with a number of failed transactions meaning that there were still tickets available on See Tickets. Emily Eavis then took to Twitter to express her thanks for those who bought a ticket and her sorrow that so many were unable to get their hands on one.

“Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year’s Glastonbury, we’re sorry that a huge number of people missed out on a ticket this morning – because demand far outstripped supply,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated. There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn’t get one, please do try again then.”