Glastonbury 2023: Second person found dead at festival









A second death at Glastonbury Festival 2023 has now been reported. The body of a man in his 40s was found in a tent on Tuesday, June 27th, during the festival clean-up operation. He has been confirmed as one of the festival’s staff members, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the unresponsive body’s location near The Park stage on Tuesday afternoon at 2:20pm. Sadly, the authorities could do little to help as the body was declared dead at the scene. Shortly after, Somerset Police confirmed that the man had been a member of the festival’s on-site crew.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report is being prepared for the coroner,” the police stated via Metro.

The death has been recorded as the second of this year’s festival at Worthy Farm. The first was also a male in his 40s, who collapsed on the raised former railway line footpath between Arcadia Stage and the Other Stage just before 4am on Sunday.

Emergency workers on site attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after their arrival. “Shortly before 4am today, emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival,” Somerset Police stated. “The incident happened on a footpath known as the old railway line.”

“Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” they added. “The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

Glastonbury Festival has been occurring since 1970 with steadily growing attendance figures. With around 200,000 people converging on the rural site in recent years, deaths are still considered a rare occurrence.

Watch Max Richter make his Glastonbury debut alongside Tilda Swinton at The Park Stage on Saturday morning below.