Glastonbury 2023: Man dies following medical emergency between stages









Following a medical emergency, it has been confirmed that a man has died at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

While information remains limited, reports suggest that a man in his 40s died after collapsing on the old railway line footpath between the Arcadia Stage and the Other Stage.

It is reported by the BBC that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, approximately 04:00 BST. Despite best efforts from the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death, which is not being treated as suspicious, will be subject to enquiries from Avon and Somerset Police. “The incident happened on a footpath known as the old railway line,” the statement confirmed.

“Sadly, the man died at the scene. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner,” the statement concluded.

The police force added: “His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Given the sheer size of Glastonbury Festival, with well over 200,000 people attending the event, tragedies of this kind are not uncommon.

Organisers of the Glastonbury have issued a number of health warnings in recent days, and this news comes shortly after festivalgoers were urged to take care due to the extreme heat.

While talking to the PA News Agency, Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Certainly, the warmest conditions will be developing across England and Wales, and especially towards the South East, with plenty of sunshine developing”.

According to the weather forecaster, Sunday is also a particularly hot day, with temperatures coming close to this year’s hottest day, which recorded 32.2°C.

“Ahead of it, particularly across the east and South East of England, another very hot day,” the forecaster added. “Highs in the South East up to 31, possibly even 32°C.”