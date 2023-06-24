Glastonbury 2023: Punk supergroup Generation Sex cover Sex Pistols song ‘God Save the Queen’









Fronted by Billy Idol, punk supergroup Generation Sex covered Sex Pistols’ iconic song ‘God Save the Queen’ during a performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Comprised of Billy Idol – the former Generation X singer – and the band’s bassist Tony James, as well as ex-Sex Pistols members, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, the band played on the Other Stage between 15:45 and 16:45. During their set, they delivered a rendition of the Sex Pistols hit, ‘God Save the Queen’.

Notably, the song was released in 1977 as the second single from the punk band Sex Pistols. It arrived specifically to coincide with Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee that year and was later included on the group’s only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols. the track hit second place on the UK Singles Chart.

The song’s lyrics, as well as the cover, which featured a picture of the monarch, were controversial at the time of release, with both the BBC and Independent Broadcasting Authority refusing to play the song. It resulted in a ban from the BBC. The lyrics present the band’s negative view of the monarchy or any individual commanding subjugation. Reflecting this sentiment, the track opens with the lyric: “God save the Queen / The fascist regime”.

At one point in Generation Sex’s set, Idol addressed the crowd, telling them: “I’m having the time of my life.”

Generation Sex recently announced two UK dates. These are at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton on July 10th and Manchester Apollo the following day. Bob Vylan and Grade 2 have been announced as the support acts.

Listen to the original ‘God Save the Queen’ below.