Glastonbury 2023: Emily Eavis on “social responsibility” and the NHS









The co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival, Emily Eavis, recently elaborated on the festival’s “social responsibility” as well as its celebration of the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

“We’re doing an NHS moment on the Pyramid Stage before Lewis Capaldi where we’re going to celebrate 75 years of the NHS,” Eavis said while talking to the PA news agency (via The Herald).

When asked about Glastonbury’s social impact, Eavis commented: “Social responsibility is at the heart of what we do, and I think it’s what sets it apart.”

She added: “What makes it different is that there is this heart within the festival, which is giving back and has a responsibility towards the outside world… I think it’s always those principles that run through the whole show, and I think you can feel it.”

“Someone was asking me about, what the spirit (of the festival) is, and you can never pinpoint the spirit, but I think that there is something that permeates the whole thing, which is a feeling of going further than just in these fields, that’s the social responsibility element,” Eavis continued.

According to Eavis, the festival’s annual target is to donate around £2million to various charitable organisations to uphold its social responsibilities.

Ahead of the celebration, many public health professionals, who will be taking the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, expressed their excitement.

Ben Matthews, a physiotherapist associated with the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Emily Eavis and all of the Glastonbury Festival team for giving us this incredible opportunity to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS. I think we are all feeling very excited, and nervous, all at the same time.”