Glastonbury 2023: Bimini protests anti-trans ban









During their performance at the Greenpeace stage at Glastonbury Festival, British pop singer Bimini protested the proposed legislation that would take away necessary protections from the trans community.

“If it wasn’t for trans people, I wouldn’t be able to stand on this stage right now,” Bimini told the crowd. “Trans people are the reason we got our rights, they were at the forefront of the Stonewall riots. If you’re truly an ally, support trans people”.

The singer and runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK also held up a sign that read “Bin The Tories Anti-Trans Ban”.

The protest is a reaction to a new proposal being pushed by the conservative wing of the UK government that changes the legal definition of sex. The legislation would make a distinction between individuals who were assigned a specific gender at birth and those who transitioned later in life.

The legislation would carry harsher penalties for trans individuals who use gender-specific public places, most notably restrooms.

The proposed ban on a wider definition of sex would also bar trans-women from potentially seeking out hormones or other doctor-approved medicines as they would legally be considered men and, therefore, would be excluded from medical shortlists for treatments.

