Glastonbury Festival 2022: Blossoms bring out Mel C for ‘Spice Up Your Life’









In what can only be described as something that has happened, Blossoms have brought out Mel C for a peculiar rendition of ‘Spice Up Your Life’.

Things move quickly at Glastonbury; the day began with a message of peace and love by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Then The Libertines took up the mantle on the Other Stage, followed by Kae Tempest and now this thing has happened.

There are people who are literally on spice in the streets who can’t quite believe this surreal moment. But alas, it has happened that much is for certain… I think.

With a breeze kicking in and drizzle seemingly impending, one of our colleagues on the ground made us aware of the collaboration and it seemed he might have had a few too many. Then footage emerged of Sporty Spice in her trademark tracksuit alongside the Stockport pop band, and the thing was confirmed.

The band will soon make way for First Aid Kit on the Other Stage, while Crowded House will no doubt accompany the first downpour with ‘Weather With You’ on the main stage.

You can check out footage from the incident below.

Blossoms and Mel C doing Spice Up Your Life at Glastonbury 💖 😭 pic.twitter.com/vkiKNvTqpn — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) June 24, 2022