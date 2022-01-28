Glass Animals are the first UK band to top Spotify global singles chart









Glass Animals are now the first British band to top the daily global Spotify streaming charts, as their single ‘Heat Waves’ has amassed an impressive 4.26million plays a day on the online-platform. Dave Bayley penned the tune, making it the first Spotify chart-topper since Pharrell William’s ‘Happy’ in 2014 to be written entirely by one person alone.

Bayley credits the internet with their immense success, stating: “We got really active on the internet. I basically spend all of my time on the internet, I’m essentially plugged into the internet – if I could get 5g in my head I would!’. The band may not have been able to tour, however, the internet and all its powers was a tool that Bayley and the band used as a crutch to get themselves through the pandemic”.

Indeed, the internet helped salvage the singer-songwriter from veering into self-loathing and miserabilism. In the same interview from 2021, Bayley explained his process. “There was a point that I was told by management that the album was a bit of a write-off,” he explained. “I was very depressed for like two weeks and then I thought…well the internet is the most powerful thing ever, there must be a way to replace touring and do the same things, find those same relationships that you would get touring on the internet, so I did everything I could, from the website to social media to Reddit to gaming – I spent so much more time doing all of those things.”

Formed in Oxford, Glass Animals have been growing in popularity over the last ten years. ‘Heat Waves’ has been nominated for best single and Glass Animals, as a collective, have been nominated for best rock/alternative act at this year’s Brit awards.

In other Spotify related news, Crazy Horse frontman Neil Young has demanded that the platform take his music down from the site, as an act of protest to their support of ‘The Joe Rogan Podcast’. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” the rocker declared. “I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”