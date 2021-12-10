Girlpool return with new single 'Faultline'









Girlpool - 'Faultlines' 7.8

Los Angeles indie rockers Girlpool have returned with a brand new single, the lush and surprisingly caustic ‘Faultline’.

Band member Harmony Tividad explains: “The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping”. Tividad’s gentle vocals meshing with fellow band member Avery Tucker’s are one of the band’s best features, and that blend is front and centre here.

Directed at the kind of fucked up relationship where “every week keeps slipping by”, Tividad sings with a sort of detached anxiety that highlights lines like: “I don’t know what to tell you where I’ve been / My body’s just a landscape for your sin”. All the while the slow-burning instrumental behind her creates a beautiful backdrop for a not-so-beautiful tale.

This is without a doubt the second best song I’ve ever heard with this title (Rosie Tucker’s ‘Fault Lines’ is one of my favourite songs of the past decade, along with every other track on 2019’s Never Not Never Not Never Not). But it’s not a competition, and Girlpool come back shining just as brightly as they ever had before.

Girlpool hasn’t been away for long, with their last real-deal studio album coming in 2019, but it’s great to see them back in action and hopefully gearing up for more new music. 2020’s Chaos Demos and the Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It) EP were nice holdovers, but a full-length release in 2022 would make the year all that much better.

Check out the video for ‘Faultline’ down below.