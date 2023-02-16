Come Together: The strange case of the girlband who filmed themselves singing to the point of orgasm









Let us behold the mystery of the fake orgasm: some say it is better than the real thing, filled with altruism and empathy rather than a mere biological response. Others, however, will feel duped. This is where the artistic mystery of the Dutch girlband ADAM and their single ‘Got To Go’ comes to the fore. Is this a comic expose of the internet age, a cheap hoax or simple erotic art?

For the video for ‘Go To Go’, ADAM members sat down at a table opposite a camera. They then carefully positioned a ‘super vibrator’ on their quiver chasm and tried to sing the track down the lens with a straight face for as long as possible. The song would climax just as they… well, you get the picture. It’s a simple premise and created an online sensation, but was everything as it seemed?

One thing that is certain is that the artistic venture was successful. The video for ‘Got To Go’ has amassed 21 million views on YouTube, the band, however, only have 46,000 subscribers and most of their other videos garner roughly 5000 to 100,000 views. The conclusion is simple, sex sells and so does an internet craze, when you combine the two, you’re onto a smash hit.

However, when you dig a little deeper into ‘Got To Go’ you find that it was far from an accidental paradigm of our age. In fact, it was a clever, manufactured art experiment that blurs the boundary of reality in the internet age. Not only were the orgasms fake, the whole goddamn band were.

The orgasm video wasn’t the only gimmick they employed during their 18-month run, they were very much a band who knew how to play the field. And then, all of a sudden, they uploaded a video titled The truth about ADAM. That upload contained footage of their antics and a voiceover about a documentary capturing them. Then came the fateful line: “But what no one knows… everything is scripted.”

This is followed by a slew of confessions: “I auditioned for a TV show about a girlband.” The whole thing was an experiment engineered by a Dutch TV network. “The audition was really vague,” one of the fake members continues, “because they didn’t tell me exactly what they were casting for. When I heard I got the part, they told me about the masterplan.”

The girlband was cast, the music was created with professional producers, and the antics were scripted by program developers. They even roped in fake celebrity girlfriends for some of the members. The ‘Got To Go’ video was then used as a publicity launch pad and boy did it work. The fake girlband were now being interviewed by far-reaching legitimate music magazines and playing it poker face, a stark contrast to the video itself.

Long before Donald Trump’s attack on fake news, ADAM were highlighting the alternate reality of the internet. But did anyone really care, or were they just blindsided by cumfaces? Did anyone even question the existence of a ‘super vibrator’ or wonder who three women reached climax so quickly in a far from conducive studio environment? Well, perhaps the meta proof of that is that no doubt there will be people on this web page right now oblivious to the words above them, here to watch the video alone, such is life these days. Little do they know, that the video itself is fake but everything else approaches high art in its own philosophical way.