Girl in Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’









Girl In Red - 'October Passed Me By'

Girl In Red has returned with her brand-new single, ‘October Passed Me By’.

The autumnal track is the sequel to her 2018 breakthrough track, ‘We Fell In October’, which has been streamed more than 500 million times on Spotify alone. ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, marks the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s comeback following the release of her 2021 debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet.

In a statement, Girl In Red explained: “’October Passed Me By’ has been living in the back of my head since June 2021. Every fall since I put out ‘We Fell In Love In October’ in 2018, I was encouraged to do things on social media to talk about the song again. Making TikToks, Instagram posts and other things about a song I made years ago never felt honest. I’m not in the same place as I was when I wrote the song, emotionally or artistically, so pretending to be so felt boring and uninteresting. So, I never did any of that; but last year something happened in my personal love life that brought up a lot of feelings that I had to confront internally.”

She added: “I met Aaron Dessner in the fall of 2021. I told him I had this song that I had written and wanted to make but I hadn’t started recording it yet. I had never worked with him, so for me it felt like an interesting and also lowkey thing to try out. I finished writing the song in Oslo and LA, working remotely with Aaron and with my great friend Matias Tellez on mix.

“‘October Passed Me By’ is where I’m at today, emotionally and musically. Grateful for what has been, and full of love for a very special person that made a huge impact on me as a person. And also, I thought it was way cooler to expand the we fell in love in October universe artistically, rather than making some uninspired videos that will disappear into the black hole of content that is TikTok. PS: I will probably make TikToks too. lol.”

Additionally, Girl In Red has shared a short film to accompany the new single directed by Gustav Johansson and starring Lisa Loven Kongsli and Ruth Vega Fernandes, which you can watch below.