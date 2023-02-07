Gilla Band share new song ‘Sports Days’









Gilla Band - 'Sports Day'

It’s early February, and you know what that means: it’s Super Bowl season. The one day when everyone can briefly care about American football (or at least the commercials that go along with it) is just around the corner. I hope you have your chicken dip ready, because it’s time to either cheer for the Eagles or the Chiefs. Or you could just get plastered on your couch, like I intend to do. But what good is a game without an anthem? Irish indie rockers Gilla Band know this well enough to have something at the ready: a brand-new single entitled ‘Sports Day’.

Highly industrial and chaotic to the core, ‘Sports Day’ doesn’t actually focus on American football, despite the close proximity to Super Bowl Sunday. I mean, c’mon, these guys are Irish, after all. No, the football that Gilla Band are talking about is soccer. Specifically, the song follows interests that turn into obsessions that manifest when you’re a kid.

“‘Sports Day’ is about announcing embarrassing facts (thankfully via a distortion mic),” singer Dara Kiely explains in a statement. “Weird lies you’ve told as a child, poor skills you once thought you were great at and repetitive lines that you still bring up to the same people. The subject matter contains: me being 12 and coming to terms with being crap at football and would never be a professional.”

“At a similar age; having this peculiar routine in which I used to say goodnight to my sports day medals (including kissing my participation ones) before going to bed,” he adds. “Essentially being strangely proud of my achievements of simply showing up. Linking that out of depth feeling to the modern day in the shape of not knowing how to turn on the PA (or anything music equipment related for that matter). Also secretly admiring soap operas while constantly talking about The Beatles to anyone who would listen.”

The new track probably amounts to being an outtake or rarity that wasn’t included on their most recent album, Most Normal. It doesn’t exactly sound like the most fully-fleshout-out track in the world, but that raggedness has its own strange charm to it. At the very least, ‘Sports Day’ has enough grungey push and pull in it to stand out among the other recent indie rock tracks. Gilla Band are still finding their footing with their new name, but they’re getting closer and closer to something really special.

Check out ‘Sports Day’ down below.