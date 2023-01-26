The delicious cake Tom Cruise gifts to Tom Hanks every year









In a recent episode of the series Last Meals by the YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen, Tom Hanks gushed over the special gift that Tom Cruise gives him every Christmas. The actor, known for his roles in Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, and Toy Story, discussed with interviewer Josh Scherer the meal he’d eat if it were his last day on earth.

Hanks listed off quite the feast by outlining his ideal last breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and drinks. Hanks picked challah bread French toast with Cary’s sugar-free syrup for breakfast, followed by an In-N-Out Double-Double burger with a Diet Coke for lunch. Next is a healthy Greek salad with avocado, calamari, and a side of pita bread with taramasalata. His evening meal would consist of the Taste of History platter from a restaurant named El Cholo, served with a diet Dr Pepper.

Yet, Hanks’ dessert pick is a cake that Hollywood actors have been raving about for quite some time. His choice, the white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills is a celebrity favourite, with Hanks stating: “Look at it! Look at it. Isn’t it gorgeous?” He continued: “This cake is so great, you can really only have it once a year, which works out perfectly because I don’t order it. It arrives as a gift at Christmas.”

Hanks then revealed that the gift bearer is none other than the Top Gun star, stating: “This is a Christmas gift that we get every year from Tom Cruise.” He explained that staff members love the cake at the Playtone offices, a production company Hanks runs with Gary Goetzman. “Now what’s interesting is the folks down at the office, the Playtone world headquarters, starting about Thanksgiving, they start eyeing what mail has come in today.”

According to Hanks, staff members will ask: “‘Are we getting what has essentially been called the Tom Cruise cake? Because this is off-the-scale fantastic…Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices. It’s a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake.”

Cruise reportedly sends the $50 cake to many celebrities, including Jon Hamm, Kirsten Dunst, Miles Teller, Rosie O’Donnel, and Henry Cavill. According to his Jack Reacher co-star Cobie Smulders, she freezes the cake so she can enjoy it for months after she receives it. However, James Corden, a big fan of the cake, revealed that Cruise has never even tried the dessert.

