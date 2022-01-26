Gibson planning to sell NFTs of its most famous guitars









Iconic guitar manufacturer Gibson is planning to sell NFTs of some of its most renowned guitar designs. According to a report published by Billboard, the company has revealed its intention to sell NFTs that contain images of some of its most well-known instruments, including the Les Paul, Flying V and Thunderbird models, amongst others.

The news came after Gibson disclosed its intent to produce NFTs by applying for trademarks covering the “uniquely shaped body” of its six signature guitars. The news comes ESP Guitars launched NFTs of some of its guitars last year, as well as numerous musicians getting in on the proliferation of the electronic currency.

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also announced details of an NFT that is being auctioned off for charity. Richards has collaborated with “green NFT platform” OneOf for the product, which will raise money for The Grammy’s charity, MusiCares.

As well as the prized Richards NFT, the auction also includes a black Gibson ES-335 that is hand-signed by the legendary axeman. The guitar also comes with a hard case to ensure its safety.

The NFT, which is described as a “digital version of the signed guitar”, is accompanied by a short clip of Richards signing the guitar, at New York’s Germano Studios, as a “seal of authenticity”.

The auction is taking place online, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, a first for the company, as it will be their first-ever sale of an NFT. At the time of writing (Wednesday, January 26th), the highest bid sits at $20,000.

“We are honoured to be the platform to mint the first-ever Keith Richards NFT,” Adam Fell, OneOf co-founder, explained in a statement. “Keith is music royalty, and we applaud him and his team for championing eco-friendly blockchain technology that can empower musicians for generations to come.”

