Gia Ford is totally timeless on masterful new ballad ‘Falling In Love Again’









Gia Ford - 'Falling In Love Again'

Leaning heavily into influences from Fleetwood Mac to the ballads of Carole King, Gia Ford is bringing the sentiment of all our 1970s favourites into 2023 with ‘Falling In Love Again’. Following on from her last single, ‘Alligator’, which delivered an ‘Albatross’ inspired indie-rock take on identity and outsiders, ‘Falling In Love Again’ brushes all of that to one side.

Feeling like it completely clears the desk of any modern thoughts, feelings or references; it’s so rare to hear a track so utterly timeless. The crooning chorus of “I’ve tried falling in love again, and I’ve tried falling out” feels like it’s been written into the canon of great love songs as if we’ve been hearing it on repeat forever.

Similar to the simplicity of ‘Something’ by The Beatles or the sentimental storytelling of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Case Of You’, Gia Ford rejects the pressure to do something new or cutting edge to instead surrender to the beauty of a well-said, well-crafted lyric.

Crafted with the same kind of stunning simplicity, Ford’s angelic vocals lay on a bed of classic piano and echoing guitar details. Borrowing from all the masters of the ballad, you can hear instrumental influences of Elton John, Eagles or the softer side of Prince with moments reminiscent of ‘Sometimes It Snows In April’.

Merged with the aesthetic tendencies of contemporary artists like Lana Del Rey, whom Gia Ford clearly reveres, the result is something so special.

Produced by Tony Berg, the man behind Phoebe Bridgers’ work, who is based at LA’s iconic Soundcity, the finished product merges 1960s and ’70s icons with the current leading lights in indie.

Heavy and soulful with the pain of lost love, telling of the kind of heartbreak that sticks around and taints everything, Gia Ford navigates memory and sentiment masterfully with vocals to kill and lyrics to devastate. A masterful new release from a sharp up-and-comer, Ford is one to keep a close eye on.

