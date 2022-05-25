Gia Coppola set to direct a new documentary about boy bands









Gia Coppola is mostly known for her interesting directorial debut feature Palo Alto which was actually an adaptation of a short story collection by James Franco. Although it still gets a mixed reception by new audiences, Palo Alto marked Coppola’s journey into filmmaking like other prominent members of her family and it was seen as a promising debut by many.

According to latest reports, Gia Coppola’s new project is actually an adaptation of a book by Maria Sherman called Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands From NKOTB to BTS. Structured as a documentary, it will explore the sociocultural phenomenons of boy bands and investigate the reasons behind their popularity.

In an interview, Sherman said: “I knew that I always wanted to write a boy band book, maybe around the time of One Direction’s dissolution, because it was like, ‘OK, I’m a little bit out of it and maybe now I can think more critically about it.’ Though I do think you can be an eccentric fan and also be critically minded about what the experience is.”

This phenomenon has been perfectly represented by the incredibly worldwide popularity of K-Pop groups who have managed to establish a global audience in record time. Sherman’s book was the first definitive account on the formation and subsequent cultural interactions of boy bands which is going to be probed further by Coppola.

Sherman’s research and analysis extended beyond the economic trends and it even explored how the linguistic registers of different fans change depending on the music group in question. Sherman added: “I have whole Twitter lists dedicated to different fan accounts, and it’s really interesting to see how the language changes or even the artists they’re interested in.”

