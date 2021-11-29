Ghostface Killah and Raekwon release ‘Bob James Freestyle’









Ghostface Killah and Raekwon have teamed up to release a new track titled ‘Bob James Freestyle’, with Killah also launching ‘I Got Soul Freestyle’.

Ghostface Killah is also currently on the road with Raekwon and his fellow Wu-Tang Clan member GZA as part of their ‘2 Chambers Tour’ in celebration of the classic albums Ironman, Liquid Swords, and Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.

It has been heavily hinted that the two new tracks will form part of the Supreme Clientele 2, that touted follow-up to his legendary record release back in 2000.

With a hint of jingle bells in the opening mix of ‘Bob James Freestyle’, there is just enough jangle to the track to have it classed as festive. Thus, Killah launched the single by stating: “A little something to help y’all enjoy the holiday.”

This forthcoming outing will be Killah’s first album since his self-titled record that came out two years ago and was dubbed a return to form by many.

You can check out both of the new singles below. More details on the album are expected in the coming weeks as Killah continues to drop hints.