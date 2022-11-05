'Bernd das Brot': The fascinating German cartoon about a depressed loaf of bread









Over the years, many pioneering artists have used animated projects primarily intended for children to share profound truths about life and the world around us. However, one of the most interesting examples has to be Bernd das Brot – the incredibly bizarre German cartoon about a loaf of bread suffering from severe depression.

The titular loaf of Pullman bread has been one of the most beloved TV characters in Germany for the last two decades, which seems incredibly odd and perfectly appropriate at the same time. Bernd has mesmerised both adults and children with his deep-rooted resentment for the world and the television industry.

While most characters on children’s shows are enthusiastic about their existence, Bernd is a realist. With catchphrases like “I would like to be left alone” and “my life is hell”, it’s easy to see why the character has resonated with so many adults. However, the creators of the show – Norman Cöster and Tommy Krappweis – have maintained that it’s for everyone.

In an interview with idowa, Krappweis said: “I think it’s nice that we can reach so many people with Bernd. We always try to have jokes and gags for every viewer. Everyone should have something to laugh about with Bernd. Children find certain things funny, so do adults, and then teenagers have something else to laugh about. I think that’s what makes our bread so successful.”

Since Bernd’s conception in 2000, he has become a bonafide star even though he does not want anything to do with the “dirty business” of television. His origin story is just as bizarre as other details about him. Apparently, the two creators were scribbling on napkins when Cöster remarked, “Bread is funny”.

This simple comment inspired Krappweis, who drew Bernd and modelled his face and demeanour after Cöster. The subversive cartoon is a German icon, especially because many critics have claimed that Bernd is the perfect manifestation of the fundamental pessimism that is omnipresent in contemporary German society.

Through ‘Bernd das Brot’, Krappweis and Cöster delivered intriguing commentaries about the state of the world as well as the entertainment industry. Bernd’s unwillingness to participate in the charade represents a unique metafictional struggle that critiques the forced optimism present in most children’s shows.

