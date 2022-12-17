Was George Michael the victim of "illegal entrapment" that led to sex in a public toilet?









Back in 1998, George Michael made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The singer was arrested for supposedly performing a lewd sexual act on a plainclothes undercover police officer in a public toilet in Los Angeles. However, when he appeared on David Letterman to discuss the incident earnestly, Michael explained that he felt he had been entrapped.

Letterman asked George precisely what happened. “Take us through it step by step,” he joked. Michael replied: “I have no problem talking about it; I’m just trying to work it out. I’m very good at embarrassing myself. What happened was kind of vaguely, slightly inebriated popstar on a lovely summer’s day, and I went into the restroom. I was followed in.”

“It’s a very classy restaurant, directly opposite the Beverley Hills Hotel,” he continued. “Basically, I was followed into the toilet by a man well over six foot. Fairly attractive. The official word is entrapped, I suppose; I was coaxed fairly directly. Nothing happened; I didn’t come… within… er… [audience laughs]. I’ve said before; I’m no stranger to outdoor nookie.”

While perhaps Michael was a bit naïve, he certainly felt that the officer was unfair in how he approached the situation. “A lot of people find this really hard to imagine. I must admit I found it quite hard to believe at the time,” he said. “It’s very common practice; it’s called entrapment. It’s illegal. It’s basically being coaxed.”

Letterman was playing faux naïf and wanted Michael to explain to him exactly what happened. “What did the guy do?” Michael replied. “This is the nicest way I can put it; I don’t want to be graphic and nasty. He played a game called ‘I’ll show you mine, you show me yours and then I’ll take you down the police station’.”

When asked by Letterman exactly what it was the police officer was showing to George, he replied: “He didn’t have to drop his pants. I’m not allowed to say the words, am I? I’m a bit stuck here. He had the important equipment [out]. The police report said that he was simulating urination”.

This was the hard bit for George to understand. He then said: “I’m sorry, excuse me, but how do you simulate urination and make no noise? If you tried to simulate urination doing that with your hands, I’m sorry, but you’d get wee all over the shop, is all I can say. Don’t try it at home – no, actually, do try it at home because you’re safe there.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.