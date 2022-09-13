George Lazenby criticised for ‘homophobic’ comments









The former James Bond actor George Lazenby, who starred in the 1969 007 movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has been forced to apologise for “homophobic” comments made at an on-stage interview in Australia.

Attending the interview as part of a performance titled The Music of James Bond at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday evening, audience members complained and took offence to “homophobic” comments about the LGBTQ+ community, among other poor language choices. Only the third performance on a national tour, the 83-year-old has been removed from the final leg of the show.

Releasing a statement, Lazenby apologised, saying: “I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people…It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way”.

In response to such complaints, the theatre producer, Concertworks stated it was “extremely saddened and disappointed” by Lazenby’s “language, comments and recollections”. Continuing, their statement added, “Concertworks has chosen to discontinue its relationship with Mr Lazenby [and] commenced a thorough review of the matter”.

Despite only starring in one James Bond movie, Lazenby is considered to be one of the greatest 007 actors of all time, with many considering On Her Majesty’s Secret Service to be up there with a classic of the iconic franchise.

Take a look at the full statement from George Lazenby, below.

I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people. It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way. I only ever wish to share pic.twitter.com/zD9jEazNm2 — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) September 12, 2022