James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for controversial comments









Australian actor George Lazenby has sparked outrage after a recent interview where he made several “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments. The former James Bond star has now issued an apology for airing his “personal views” in public.

The star of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was a part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond when he made the condemnable comments. During a segment of the tour in Perth, Lazenby faced the indignation of audience members who were disgusted by his personal anecdotes.

While addressing the situation, Lazenby posted an apology on Twitter. He said: “It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way. I only ever wish to share.”

One audience member recalled: “It was absolutely unbelievable… At one point he named an Australian cricketer whose daughter he was chasing, and he said he dragged the daughter out of a pub and put her in a car in London, which again is of course horrific. It wasn’t even charming, it wasn’t even funny. It was creepy, it was offensive… He was disgusting, there’s no two ways about it.”

Theatre producer Concertworks publicly condemned Lazenby’s comments as well. Although the company has chosen to continue its relationship with Lazenby, the company lawyer said: “These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today’s society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people. It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way. I only ever wish to share pic.twitter.com/zD9jEazNm2 — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) September 12, 2022