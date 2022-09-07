How George Harrison talked Jeff Lynne out of retirement









In 1986, Jeff Lynne gave up on music after a dozen albums with the Electric Light Orchestra. However, his hiatus didn’t last as long as planned, thanks to a phone call from George Harrison that made Lynne reassess his retirement plans.

Lynne was only 39 years old at this point, and although he likely didn’t envisage his retirement would last forever, there was no rush to make music anytime soon. Following an ELO show supporting Rod Stewart in Germany, the group disbanded, and Lynne showed no signs of wanting to return to the conveyor belt.

Lynne didn’t exit the group to start a solo career and genuinely had no plan for what he wanted to do with the next chapter of his career. After six months of resting up, Harrison proposed an offer to work on his forthcoming solo album, Cloud Nine, which Lynne couldn’t resist. Although it was an earlier return than he would have liked, there was no way Lynne was prepared to turn down a Beatle.

“I decided to pack it in in 1986,” Lynne explained to Rolling Stone during a discussion about his favourite songs he’s been involved in, which included Harrison’s ‘When We Was Fab’. “About six months later, George Harrison got in touch with me to ask me to work on his new album. A few days after he met me, he said, ‘Let’s go on holiday. I’m going to Australia for a while’. He took me to the Grand Prix in Adelaide, which was amazing.”

He continued: “It felt like an adventure, since I used to just bang out tunes in my little studio. It was now on an international scale. George came up with the words for ‘When I Was Fab.’ It was magical for me, since it was supposed to sound like a Beatles song, even though we didn’t exactly use Beatles sounds. The album was a tremendous success and sold about 5 million copies. I was just so touched he wanted to work with me.”

The track, as Lynne said, was Harrison reminiscing about life as one of the Fab Four, and the former Beatle said his objective with the song was “to write a song that’s reminiscent of that period of ’67.” In ‘When We Were Fab’, Harrison wistfully sings: “Back then long time ago when grass was green, Woke up in a daze, Arrived like strangers in the night, Fab – long time ago when we was fab, Fab – back when income tax was all we had.”

Although Harrison admitted adjusting to Lynne’s methods was an “odd experience for me”. However, the guitarist clearly tuned in to how the ELO founder worked as he asked him to become a part of his Travelling Wilburys project alongside Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, and Bob Dylan.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.