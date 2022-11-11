George Harrison tribute film ‘Concert for George’ to return to cinemas for 20th anniversary









Things come in waves, even for the biggest band of all time, and right now The Beatles are very much in vogue. The Concert for George film from 2002 was yet another transcendent chapter in their legacy. Now, it’s set for the big screen once more.

The concert honouring the late George Harrison assorted some of the finest talents ever. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, members of Monty Python, and more, all graced The Royal Albert Hall.

Fresh with a new introduction by Olivia and Dhani Harrison, and a newly remastered soundtrack, you’ll get to see the stars paying tribute to the Beatles legend in theatres from November 29th.

In a press release, Olivia Harrison said, “A long time ago, imagining his ideal gig, George had said, ‘I could do something like that someday… [it’s] the perfect idea… I mean if I had a ‘special’ I would like to have a few people who mean something to me.’”

Continuing: “And he was right, he was so prescient and so right. It went from the sublime Ravi & Anoushka Shankar Orchestra to the ludicrous Monty Python. The most deep moving songs written by George, whose meanings were potentised by his absence, played with heart and soul by a core group of friends. It is a joy to be able to relive that incredible evening again, on a big screen, 20 years on.”

Alongside the new theatrical anniversary release, the remastered soundtrack is available on streaming services.

