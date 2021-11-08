George Harrison's childhood home set to be sold at auction









Are you a Beatles fanatic? Do you want to own a one-of-a-kind piece of Fab Four history? Are you into real estate? Do you happen to have £200,000 lying around? These are all important questions you’ll have to ask yourself if you want to place a bid on George Harrison‘s childhood home, which is set to go up for auction on November 30th.

Harrison’s family moved to 25 Upton Green in the Speke neighbourhood of Liverpool in 1949 when Harrison was six years old. The council house was where Harrison and his family lived until 1962, just as The Beatles were recording their debut singles for EMI.

In 2014, the house was originally put up for auction, where it was bought by a London-centred Beatles fan for £156,000. Whether due to inflation, notoriety, or just the natural price increase that comes with any famous property, the estimated selling price for Harrison’s three-bedroom childhood home has risen to an estimated £200,000.

25 Upton Green was one of many locations at which early versions of The Beatles practised, which also included John Lennon’s home of 251 Menlove Avenue and Paul McCartney’s home of 20 Forthlin Road. Unlike 25 Upton Green, the childhood homes of Lennon and McCartney have been Grade II listed by the British government.

“George will have learned to play the guitar in this house and the photos of the group gathering there in the early 1960s are amazing to see,” the official auctioneer at Omega Auctions explains. “A number of original features from George’s time at the property still remain and include the bath, sink, some original doors, hanging rails in wardrobes and outbuildings complete with original doors and decor.”

The auction listing also suggests that the new owner could apply for a Blue Plaque, the designator given to both Lennon and McCartney’s childhood homes. Are you in the market to preserve a historic rock and roll cite? Or maybe you just want to use the same bog as George Harrison? Then check out the information for the auction down below.

On November 30th we'll offer Geoge Harrison's childhood home at auction.



View and bid here > https://t.co/tgykaIDTpK pic.twitter.com/70YFLNr45f — Omega Auctions (@OmegaAuctions) November 5, 2021