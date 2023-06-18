George Clooney reveals his three favourite movies of all time









Hollywood superstar George Clooney has probably dipped his toe in every genre cinema has to offer. Best known for his roles in films like Ocean’s Eleven and The Descendants, the actor has played the romantic lead, held the weight of an entire comedy on his back, and swindled criminals and cops alike in more than one crime caper. We’ve even seen Clooney in zero-gravity action, floating in space for Gravity.

With such an eclectic catalogue of films under his belt, it would make sense that this diversity extends to his taste in the films he watches, as well as stars in. As it happens, this is indeed the case. But the only reason we’ve gleaned such an insight into this is because the actor couldn’t contain himself to one answer when posed the question ‘What’s your favourite film of all time?’

Speaking in Cindy Pearlman’s 2007 book You Gotta See This, the actor offered a peek behind the curtain of his own personal cinematic tastes. Despite being asked for just one, Clooney went on to detail his admiration for not one, not two, but three movies he regards as cinematic masterpieces. When asked about his favourite film, singular, Clooney immediately responded: “It’s a tough one. It’s a dual pick for me. It’s two that go hand in hand because they’re both from the same book”.

“My favourite films are Dr. Strangelove and Fail Safe,” he said. Directed by Stanley Kubrick and Sidney Lumet, respectively, these films are tied to the same book, both poignant narratives discussing the weighty topic of nuclear proliferation. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, a 1964 satirical black comedy, is an ingenious and searing take on the nuclear scare.

On the other hand, Fail Safe, released the same year, offers a suspense-filled, dramatic counterpoint, exploring the terror of a nuclear standoff. Clooney expressed his fondness for both, stating, “One is hysterically funny, and the other is terrifying. They’re just beautifully made films. Wait, I already said that, but write it down again, please.”

Clooney elaborated on how the films reflect American values and the notion of dissent, a cherished part of American democracy. “Both films are pro-American. They tell me that the whole idea of America is based on dissent and raising questions. That’s why we left King George over in England. We wanted to speak out. These movies remind us that we need to always speak out. They say that it’s not just your right, but your duty to ask questions.”

However, Clooney couldn’t resist adding a third to his list, the classic dark comedy Harold and Maude. “Can I add Harold and Maude too? Come on! Three films as my favourites aren’t too long of a list. I think it’s a beautiful story about feelings”. This unconventional love story between a young man and a 79-year-old woman has earned a cult following over the years, revered for its quirky humour, profound themes, and unique perspective on love and life.

Whether it’s the biting satire of Dr. Strangelove, the nerve-racking drama of Fail Safe, or the eccentric romance of Harold and Maude, these different yet poignant films reflect Clooney’s multifaceted taste and admiration for the art of storytelling. Fans of the actor, who has countless iconic roles already, can next expect to see him on the screen with the upcoming star-studded thriller Wolves. Helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, the film sees Clooney and Brad Pitt as two ‘fixers’ pit against each other on the same job.

George Clooney’s favourite films”

Dr. Strangelove (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

Fail Safe (Sydney Lumet, 1964)

Harold and Maude (Hal Ashby, 1971)