George Clooney stars in new trailer for ‘Ticket To Paradise’









The brand new trailer for the rom-com Ticket to Paradise has been released, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts in their latest collaboration since 2016’s Money Monster.

Helmed by Ol Parker, the director of the musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, who also acts as the co-writer with first-time screenwriter Daniel Pipski, the new rom-com follows two divorced parents (Clooney and Roberts) who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), from marrying a young man she’s just met.

A light-weighted comedy judging from the trailer, the film looks to be full of playful bickering between the two iconic Hollywood leads, with the story surely concluding with some sort of romantic overtone.

Clooney and Roberts first worked together in the heist thriller Ocean’s Eleven, directed by Steven Soderbergh, where the duo featured alongside such names as Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Casey Affleck, Bernie Mac and Elliott Gould.

Both George Clooney and Julia Roberts will be producing their latest romantic comedy, joining the likes of Deborah Balderstone, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner among others. Whilst the Hollywood pair and Kaitlyn Dever star as the film’s key names, they will also be joined by a supporting cast that includes, Billie Lourd, Senayt Mebrahtu, Murran Kain, Isaac Priest, Sean Lynch and Vanesa Everett.

Due to be released in cinemas on October 21st, take a look at the trailer for Ticket to Paradise, below.