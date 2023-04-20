George Clooney says Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg rejected ‘Ocean’s Eleven’









George Clooney has revealed that the all-star cast for 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven was nearly very different. Clooney confirmed reports that both Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg were approached to play the role of Linus in the franchise’s first film but turned it down. Famously, it eventually went to Matt Damon.

The cast of Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy also features the likes of Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle and Andy Garcia. Despite the big names in the final product, the movie did still run into some hitches. “Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated for directing both films,” Clooney recalled as part of the Ocean’s Eleven panel at the 2023 TCM Film Festival. “So, people really wanted to work with Steven.”

“That said, some people did say no to us,” added Soderbergh. “They did,” Clooney replied. “Some very famous people told us to fuck right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing fucking Batman.”

As multiple actors turned down the movie, convincing Roberts to sign on was a major coup. Clooney then reflected on the comedic way they got her to join the cast. “We sent Julia a script, and I wrote a note saying, ‘I hear you get $20 [million] a picture now,'” he continued. “And we sent her a $20 bill. … It made her laugh, and yes, she jumped right on board.”