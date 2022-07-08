George Clooney’s Batman ‘nipple suit’ is up for auction









The costume adorned by George Clooney in the 1997 film Batman & Robin is soon to go up for auction. The suit is known for its standout ‘nipples’ on the chest.

Heritage Auctions, who are taking care of the auction, have described the suit as being “constructed of cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather, and other mixed media elements all expertly painted, finished and assembled on a life-size pose-able mannequin with a hyper-realistic George Clooney head with prosthetic grade false eyes”. They will open the auction looking for an opening bid of $40,000.

Joe Maddalena, executive vice president at Heritage Auctions, claimed that the costume is “easily the most famous and infamous Batman costume ever designed”, potentially owing to the suit’s nipples, which have provided a source of light mockery since the film’s release.

Batman & Robin lead sculptor Jose Fernandez opened up on the suit’s design. He said, “with Val Kilmer’s suit in Batman Forever, the nipples were one of those things that I added. It wasn’t fetish to me, it was more informed by Roman armor, like Centurions.”

Adding: “In the comic books the characters always looked like they were naked with spray paint on them – it was all about anatomy, and I like to push anatomy. I don’t know exactly where my head was at back in the day, but that’s what I remember. And so I added the nipples. I had no idea there was going to end up being all this buzz about it.” Supposedly, director Joel Schumacher also loved the suit’s nipples.

Other props are up for auction at Heritage as well, including the purple Joker suit worn by Jack Nicholson in Batman, Danny DeVito’s The Penguin umbrella from Batman Returns and Jim Carrey’s Riddler cane from Batman Forever.

