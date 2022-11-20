George Clinton’s LSD-laden instructions to Eddie Hazel for Funkadelic's ‘Maggot Brain’









There are rumours that George Clinton might not be of this world; he’s helped to circulate them himself. While the jury is out on that front, it seems certain that at the very least he is not of this plain. He is a man who emerged from the “mothership” destined to never muddy his mind with the banality of bills or any energy other than the ethereal particulates of ‘the party’. With ‘Maggot Brain’ he may well have orchestrated his masterpiece.

The title track to the best funk record ever made, this swaggering beast delves into the mind like a parasite therapist. It is an album that begins with the opening lines: “Mother Earth is pregnant for the third time, for y’all have knocked her up. I have tasted the maggots in the mind of the universe; I was not offended, for I knew I had to rise above it all or drown in my own shit.”

Despite the absurdity of that opening stanza, there is an underlining satire to it all that the last sentiment crystalises. With the world descending into dystopia, you had to seek exultation beyond the faeces-throwing carnage of racism, inequity, the Vietnam War, assassinations and every other element of the atrocity alumni that had circled around the brutalist concrete sprawl of the post-Woodstock prelapsarian death of the 1960s and its pipedream of peace. For the next nine minutes, the opening title track delivers that exultation with the sort of guitar solo that could even squeeze a Sumo wrestler down the tightest of rabbit holes.

So, how exactly do you get your guitarist to capture both the tragedy of this world and the deliverance of music in one fell swoop? With a head full of acid, Clinton turned to the legendary Eddie Hazel and told him to play as though he had just been told that his mother had died. It’s certainly a daunting instruction but it is somehow mystically wrung out in the playing when you pry over it.

“Eddie and I were in the studio, tripping like crazy but also trying to focus our emotions.” Clinton recalls in his psychedelic memoir, “I told him to play like his mother had died, to picture that day, what he would feel, how he would make sense of his life, how he would take a measure of everything that was inside him and let it out through his guitar.”

As Clinton poetically continues: “I knew immediately that he understood what I meant. I could see the guitar notes stretching out like a silver web. When he played the solo back, I knew that it was good beyond good, not only a virtuoso display of musicianship but also an almost unprecedented moment of emotion in pop music.”

It is, in my humble opinion, quite possibly the greatest guitar solos ever put to tape. The whole ten-minute track unfurled in one take. The shimmering result sees no space come between guitar and instrument as though notes were mere vessels for an illuminated mind. How barmy it is that a sentiment as mad as ‘Maggot Brain’ can be so perfectly elucidated and rendered meaningful with one searing solo.

