Gently Tender releasing debut album 'Take Hold Of Your Promise!'









Gently Tender have announced the release of their first album, Take Hold Of Your Promise! It will be released in August, and will feature former Palma Violets and The Big Moon’s Celia Archer on instrumental duties. The album coincides with the release of ‘Love All The Population’, which was written during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This song was written in the first lockdown – like lots of people I had spent many hours reflecting on the togetherness of our existence pre-pandemic,” explained vocalist Sam Fryer. “I was thinking a lot about the now-empty spaces – empty music venues particularly – not only closing because of the pandemic! So this song was a bit of a lament to those.”

The band has also announced their intentions to prepare for their first headline London show in three years – Omeara in London on November 14th. Fryer, Pete Mayhew, and Will Doyle form the backbone of the band. Guitar player Adam Brown played the barrelling hooks on the record.

The band feel that the soul and folk music provide the mosaic of the group’s modus operandi, putting their neck onto the line for the genre. In a 2019 interview, they called The Incredible String Band one of their favourite artists.

In the same interview, they named Arthur Lee and Love as formative influences on the band. The group have an aphoristic view of the world, which might explain why their ballad ‘Dead Is Dead’ holds such a strikingly positive piece on the matter of dying and leaving to the world. Fryer described the tune as a speculation of the destiny of the human soul, and positing a place where the soul may end up after death.

The singer feels that there will be a place after death in the world at large, focusing the attention on the work of the world at large. The quintet are based in London, although they have a more internationalistic view on the world at large, which means that they should be able to tour other countries with relative ease. Former London bands – Blur and The Kinks – have said it struggled to translate their material to an American audience.