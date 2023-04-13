Gengahr announce new album ‘Red Sun Titans’









English indie rockers Gengahr have announced the details for their fourth studio album, Red Sun Titans.

The new LP will be the band’s first since 2020’s Sanctuary. The new record will also be the second since the band joined Liberator Music, having released their first two albums with Transgressive Records.

To preview the upcoming LP, Gengahr have released the new single ‘In the Moment’. “‘In The Moment’ reflects upon the necessity to break away from our daily routine and create meaningful memories. As much as sunny days and laughter with friends, ‘In The Moment’ celebrates the late hours without inhibition, where dreams lead and tomorrow lingers.”

“We’re always working on new music,” Felix Bushe told Clash during the rollout of Sanctuary. “Even songs that we didn’t quite get to finish when we were making the record, we’ll come back and revisit. How and when they will emerge, I don’t know because it’s all pretty full on now until, for about as long into the future as I’m willing to think about.”

Check out the tracklist for Red Sun Titans, plus the single ‘In the Moment’, down below. Red Sun Titans is set for a June 9th release.

Red Sun Titans tracklist:

1. ‘Alkali’

2. ‘Red Sun Titans’

3. ‘From Beruit (Interlude)’

4. ‘A Ladder’

5. ‘In The Moment’

6. ‘Heels To The Moon’

7. ‘Floating In The Undercurrent (Interlude)’

8. ‘White Lightning’

9. ‘Suburbia’

10. ‘In My Way’

11. ‘The Interview’

12. ‘Haunted Spaces (Interlude)’

13. ‘Napoleon’

14. ‘Collapse’