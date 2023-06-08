Geezer Butler says he no longer talks to Ozzy Osbourne









Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has revealed that he is no longer in contact with lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne.

In his new memoir Into The Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath – And Beyond, Butler explained that the separation wasn’t because of any personal gripe. “Me and Ozzy are fine, it’s just that we’re both ruled by our wives,” Butler writes.

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Butler reiterated that while he and Osbourne were on good terms, their respective dedication to their partners meant that the two didn’t see much of each other anymore. “We didn’t fall out,” Butler claimed, “it was the wives.”

While discussing the new book with Rolling Stone, Butler also shot down the possibility of Black Sabbath reuniting again. “I don’t think Ozzy’s up for it anyway,” he claimed. Black Sabbath played their final show in 2017, although ‘The End Tour’ notably excluded founding drummer Bill Ward.

“When Bill first came back, I thought he was doing great. His timing was off a few times, but that’s Bill,” Butler writes in Into The Void. “However, when me and Gloria got back from a holiday in Hawaii, we were told he’d been fired.”

Butler described the situation as being “Like The Godfather in reverse, maybe they made Bill an offer he couldn’t accept.” Butler claimed that Sharon Osbourne had instigated Ward’s exclusion, with Osbourne’s touring drummer Tommy Clufetos playing on the tour instead.