Gaz Coombes shares soaring new single ‘Long Live The Strange’









Gaz Coombes - 'Long Live The Strange' 4

Gaz Coombes has shared a new single, ‘Long Live The Strange’, as the latest preview ahead of his forthcoming solo album, Turn the Car Around.

The soaring single is packed with positive energy brought on by high-paced keys layered with acoustic and electric guitar progressions. The Supergrass frontman offers his ever-youthful vocals to celebrate the “weird and wonderful” and a “reminder to embrace that at all times”. The track was written after he took his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.

“The show had a big impact on me,” he said in a press statement. “It was what live performance is all about, connecting with an audience that consists of anybody and everybody who wants to be part of it, it’s fully inclusive, and I found that quite powerful.”

He described that sense of connectivity as “obviously strange in the nicest sense of the word”.

Discussing the inspiration behind the music video, director Niall Trask said: “When I was brought onto the project, Gaz had already been living amongst the community of mannequins for several months. His knowledge of them allowed me to have no issues directing them nor overcome the language barrier”.

He added: “The whole process was fascinating and certainly a culture shock; coming from South London, I found the silence and stillness almost deafening. It’s certainly one of the most beautiful experiences I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

Coombes’ fourth solo album, Turn The Car Around, is due to arrive on January 13th via Hot Fruit Recordings/Virgin Music. The new album will mark the final entry to a trilogy, which began in 2015 with Matador and continued in 2018 with the lauded World’s Strongest Man.

“Turn The Car Around is a record that I’ve been building up to for the last seven years,” Coombes explained in a press statement. He added that the project “captures the ups and downs of modern life and all the small print in between”.

Listen to ‘Long Live The Strange’ below.