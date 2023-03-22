Gaten Matarazzo reflects on the ending of ‘Stranger Things’









Gaten Matarazzo, the actor behind Dustin Henderson in the Duffer brothers’ hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has discussed his preparations for the show ending and the excitement of returning for the fifth and final season.

Matarazzo made his comments when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday Night. “It’s interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it,” he said. “I mean, it’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past ten years of my life, practically the past decade.”

Asked if it’s “bittersweet” that the show is concluding, he responded: “Of course it is. There’s kind of an excitement there, ’cause you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys.”

The actor added: “But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance.”

The 20-year-old then revealed that he doesn’t know what the future holds for Dustin but that he’d like to see the gang get through their collective “trauma”. He concluded: “I’d love to see a good launchpad for growth and I’d love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they’ve endured over the past few years.”