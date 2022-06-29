Gary Moore recalls embarrassing himself in front of George Harrison









Northern Ireland virtuoso Gary Moore began brewing his legacy as the lead guitarist of Thin Lizzy alongside Phil Lynott in the early 1970s. Later in the decade, he started a solo career which was defined by his 1978 signature classic track, ‘Parisienne Walkways’. While his time with Thin Lizzy was his most commercially successful and exposing, Moore is remembered for being one of the finest and most versatile guitarists of all time.

Moore was inspired by British guitar royalty, especially Peter Green and Eric Clapton. After his rise to prominence with Thin Lizzy, he was lucky enough to meet some of his heroes and brush shoulders with the musical elite in London. Among the high-profile friendships he rustled up was one with The Beatles’ lead guitarist George Harrison.

In an interview with All Out Guitar in 2007, Moore recalled Harrison’s personality. “He was like most people, you know,” Moore said. “He had different sides to him. George was a character, and he was a very charismatic and special person. He was kind and had an incredible sense of humour, a very funny guy. And He had what we call a wicked sense of humour; he was quite naughty.”

“He’d make you laugh,” he continued. “He was like a naughty school boy with a glint in his eye. That was George. He was a great guy, and I had some great times with him.”

In the moment, Moore remembered a time when he embarrassed himself in front of the Beatle. “I also had some embarrassing moments,” he admitted. “Like the time he played me the opening chord to ‘A Hard Day’s Night’. It wasn’t the way I had played it all those years. I said, ‘Is that right?’ [Laughing] ‘Are you sure that’s right, George?’ He looked at me and went, ‘Yes, Gary. It’s right’. [Both Laughing] I felt like shit, like the earth was swallowing me up. At least he showed me the chord.”

Explaining his mistake, Moore added: “All my friends didn’t know it, but I learnt it. So actually, when he showed it to me, it made perfect sense. Because the arpeggio at the end of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ is that chord broken down. It was great being around him and playing all those Beatle guitars that were all hanging up on the wall in his home studio.”

Listen to The Beatles’ classic, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, with the correct opening chord, below.