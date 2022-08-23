Gary Busey drops his trousers in public just days after sexual offence charges









Troubled actor Gary Busey has dropped his trousers in public only days after he was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual contact at the Monster-Mania Con in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old known for starring as Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story and more recently as Gary in Confessions of a Womanizer and Chief D. Lansing in Behaving Badly is said to have pulled his own pants down in a public park in California.

The actor was snapped by paparazzi sitting on a bench in Point Dume Park, Malibu, with his trousers around his ankles, before standing, pulling them back up, and then lighting a cigar which he proceeded to smoke emphatically.

The strange incident which was snapped by the paparazzi comes just days after Busey was charged with two counts of sexual contact after The Monster-Mania convention which took place between August 12th and 14th where he allegedly groped two people and harassed one of them.

This is not the first time that Busey has dropped his pants in public either. Back in 2014, the Lethal Weapon actor relieved himself of his trousers while in the UK Celebrity Big Brother house while surrounded by his fellow contestants.

His mental health struggles have been well documented in recent times with many suggesting that his behaviour is the result of brain trauma that he suffered after a motorbike accident in 1988. This theory is ratified by his son Jake who claimed that the incident “turned his personality up to 11”.

As of yet, neither Busey nor his representatives have commented on the matter, and more is expected on the Monster-Mania news in the coming weeks.

