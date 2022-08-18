Garth Marenghi to return with ‘TerrorTome’ novel









The fictional horror author, Garth Marenghi, is finally back this November with a new book, TerrorTome.

Marenghi, created by Matthew Holness and Richard Ayoade, first hit screens in 2004 with the cult Channel 4 series Garth Marenghi’s Dark Place. His next appearance came two years later in the first episode of Man to Man with Dean Learner, which was another Holness and Ayoade creation, but since then, Marenghi has been underground.

According to a new video uploaded on social media, TerrorTome will be released “technically after Halloween, but I had an argument with the editor and things got delayed a bit”. Marenghi also claims the novel is part of a “long-lost multi-volume epic”.

The blurb reads: “When horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Type-Face, Dark Lord of the Prolix, the hellish visions inside his head are unleashed for real. Forced to fight his escaping imagination – now leaking out of his own brain – Nick must defend the town of Stalkford from his own fictional horrors, including avascular-necrosis-obsessed serial killer Nelson Strain and Nick’s dreaded throppleganger, the Dark Third”.

“Can he and Roz, his frequently incorrect female editor, hunt down these incarnate denizens of Nick’s rampaging imaginata before they destroy Stalkford, outer Stalkford and possibly slightly further? From the twisted genius of horror master Garth Marenghi – Frighternerman, Darkscribe, Doomsage (plus Man-Shee) – come three dark tales from his long-lost multi-volume epic: TerrorTome. Can a brain leak? (Yes, it can)”.

Watch Marenghi’s launch video below.

The Master of Darkdom returns… pic.twitter.com/NMWILxYz9F — Matthew Holness (@MrHolness) August 17, 2022