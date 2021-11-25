Gared O’Donnell, the singer of Planes Mistaken for Stars, dies aged 44









Gared O’Donnell, who fronted the post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died at the age of 44.

The singer and guitarist sadly passed away on November 24th, owing to a battle with cancer. The music world has been mourning the loss of the influential and much-loved full-bodied performer.

In an official statement, the band broke the news on Instagram, writing: “It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother, our leader, our captain, who has done more to cultivate love and light in this world than any of us can understand, has moved on from his physical form here with us and crossed the rainbow bridge into the eternal ether.”

Continuing to write: “In his final days/hours, he was surrounded by the love of his family, his friends, his bandmates, and many others from afar.”

O’Donnell co-founded the band way back in 1997 in Peoria, Illinois. The band soon rose through the hardcore scene and helped to progress the genre with unique fresh post-punk touches.

The band released four studio albums culminating in their final effort in 2016 with the acclaimed record Prey. Existing more as a live band until this point, following 2016, O’Donnell decided to also begin work on new music in private.

Sadly, this project was hampered in August 2020, when the musician was diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophagal cancer. The cancer was said to be inoperable.

In a touching final statement, the band revealed: “Gared spent the last year of his life doing exactly what he loved, writing and recording music. We are currently working hard to bring these multiple final projects to completion. It is heartbreaking to do this without him, but we know that he would want for us to complete what we had started together. We will do our absolute best to honour his legacy and spread word of the legend that he embodied.”

