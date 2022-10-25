Garbage’s Shirley Manson discusses the legacy of their James Bond theme









Garbage’s Shirley Manson has looked back upon the legacy of their James Bond theme, ‘The World Is Not Enough’.

The song was used for the 1999 film of the same name and split opinion upon release. On the one hand, ‘The World Is Not Enough’ was praised for its modern influences, but it was also criticised for abandoning the classic Bond sound. However, Manson looks back at the drama surrounding the track with only fondness.

“I just love the drama of it, the campness of it and the greediness of it. It amuses me,” the singer told NME. “To be part of one of the most successful and enduring franchises in cinematic history and its legacy is extraordinary. There have only been about 25 Bond themes recorded thus far, and to be a member of that very small class is still a thrill 25 years later.”

Manson also explored their relationship with the film franchise, which she said: “Had not always been so widely celebrated.” Despite their mixed past with Bond, Garbage did recently perform at a special concert celebrating the soundtracks at the Royal Albert Hall.

During the same interview, Manson also speculated upon who she believes deserves to be given the shot to record a Bond theme in the future. “You’re gonna get the shit beaten out of you, which is true of us and the people who followed us. The only person who got a free pass was Billie Eilish. Sam Smith got savaged, Adele got savaged, we got savaged; it’s just par of the course,” she said.

Manson added: “Then time passes and people forget that they want to hate on you. Then the song stands on its own two feet and suddenly we’re always in the top 10 of favourite Bond songs. It’s silly.”

Listen to Garbage’s classic Bond theme below.