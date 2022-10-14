'Gangs of New York' series in the works with Martin Scorsese attached









Gangs of New York has long been considered one of Martin Scorsese‘s finest films, with the historical drama a somewhat refreshing departure from his usual form of the modern crime flick. This is probably because of the subject matter; it was based on the 1928 work by Herbert Asbury The Gangs of New York, one of the most comprehensive investigations of the history of New York’s underworld in the early days of America.

Now, fans of Scorsese’s film have received news that they have been waiting for since it was released 20 years ago. Per a new Deadline report, a TV series based on the book is currently in the pipeline at Miramax. It is said that it will be shopped around to the marketplace later this month.

Allegedly, Scorsese is highly involved with the project, serving as executive producer and director of the first two episodes. This will not be the auteur’s first foray into the world of television, with him executively producing the critically acclaimed Boardwalk Empire as well as the hotly anticipated series The Devil in the White City.

Other details about the Gangs of New York are scarce, apart from that Brett Leonard, a writer on projects such as Fear the Walking Dead and Taboo, has penned the script. According to Deadline, the new show will be a fresh take on the story with an original set of characters, so don’t expect to see Leonard DiCaprio, John C. Reilly or the shoe-making Daniel Day-Lewis returning to the fold.

It has been noted that Asbury’s book still leaves much content to be explored in the new series, with the new adaptation of the second TV project Scorsese has been attached to. He was allegedly connected to one in 2013, but it never got going.

