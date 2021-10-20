Gang of Four announce comeback 2022 North American tour









Post-punk legends Gang of Four have announced a North American tour for 2022, enlisting former Slint man David Pajo on guitar to replace the late Andy Gill.

Set to kick off in March next year, the trip will see the quartet perform live for the first time since the death of Gill last February. The band’s guitarist and founding member is thought to have been one of the first casualties in the UK from Covid-19.

The new, restructured line-up includes founding members Jon King and Hugo Burnham, although notably, bassist Dave Allen will not be appearing due to personal reasons. However, a press release from the band asserts that Allen “remains an essential and vital part of the band”. In his absence, the former bassist of the band, Sara Lee, has returned to the fore.

Pajo, who has also toured with the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol confirmed with “tremendous excitement, humility (and) gratitude” that he is set to play alongside his “lifelong heroes”, Gang of Four, next year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am ET.

“Pinch-me-I’m-dreaming!” he added. “I really cannot even begin to tell you how overjoyed I am to play music with Hugo, Jon, and Sara.. for you! So I’ll stop here. Please come celebrate with us in 2022.”

The upcoming US tour will heavily draw on the material from their 77-81 boxset, which consists of early material and was released last December. This lauded collection features a double LP, the “never officially released” Live at American Indian Center 1980, as well as remastered versions of 1979’s Entertainment! and 1981’s Solid Gold.

This Summer, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang of Four was released in tribute to the late Andy Gill. The star-studded record featured the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and John Frusciante, Gary Numan, Warpaint and more.

Listen to Flea and John Frusciante cover ‘Not Great Men’ below.

