Gal Gadot announces plans to develop ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with James Gunn









Actor Gal Gadot has revealed that she is hoping to resurrect the failed attempt at bringing Wonder Woman 3 to cinema screens across the world after reigniting the project with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

In a new interview with Comic Book, Gadot responded to a question about a prospective third movie in the franchise. She admitted to holding the character close to her heart and said that a threequel may well yet arrive.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot said. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Gadot first played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as part of Zack Snyder’s DC Universe. She then performed in the two standalone films Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

It was late last year that the news arrived that Wonder Woman 3 had broken down when Warner Bros said they were no longer interested in Patty Jenkins’ script.

Jenkins had said on Twitter that she didn’t “walk away” from reigniting the Wonder Woman franchise. “I was open to considering anything asked of me,” he said.

The director then noted, “It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”