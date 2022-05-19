Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland gets early release from prison









Disgraced Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland is reportedly being released early from prison. TMZ has stated that the 30-year-old has technically been released, but is not completely free, having sat in community confinement since March 30th. At this moment in time, it’s unknown whether or not McFarland is in his own home, or situated in a halfway house that teaches inmates some of the skills needed to return to society at large.

Originally expected to stay in prison until 2023, McFarland also made headlines when he appeared on a podcast called Dumpster Fyre, which he used as his way of giving an insight into life behind bars. As a result, McFarland wound up in solitary confinement for six months as punishment for speaking to the media.

McFarland was arrested for his irresponsible behaviour. The 2017 Fyre Festival left hundreds of people stranded on an island, where broken-down tents and paltry looking sandwiches awaited them. Adding to the fury, the attendees had spent thousands of dollars, only to sit in on a festival that had none of the artists they paid for. Pusha T, Tyga, Migos and Blink-182 were all expected to appear at the event.

“I knowingly lied to them to raise money for the festival, yes,” McFarland admitted in 2021, a year before he was granted early release. “There’s no way I can describe it other than, like, what the f**k was I thinking? And I think that applies to so many people on just so many decisions that I made.”

McFarland has admitted to defrauding investors of $26 million during the course of the 2017 festival. He issued a form of apology to People magazine in 2018, which offered his perspective via a mea culpa.

“I am incredibly sorry for my collective actions and will right the wrongs I have delivered to my family, friends, partners, associates and, you, the general public,” he told People magazine. “I’ve always sought — and dreamed — to accomplish incredible things by pushing the envelope to deliver for a common good, but I made many wrong and immature decisions along the way and I caused agony.”