Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring to make his acting debut in 'The Changeling'









The frontman of Future Islands, Samuel T. Herring, will make his acting debut in the upcoming television drama, The Changeling. The Apple TV+ drama with also star LaKeith Stanfield, star of 2021’s much-celebrated Judas and the Black Messiah.

Per an account in Deadline, the show is being marketed as “fairytale for grown-ups” and is based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling 2017 novel of the same name. Stanfield stars as Apollo, a father and bookseller, while Herring plays William Wheeler, a man who befriends Apollo. No release date has been confirmed for the show.

This year has seen Future Islands add more dates to their lengthy tour of the UK and Europe. Dubbed the ‘Calling Out In Space’ tour, it is supporting the band’s 2020 album As Long As You Are, which they didn’t get to tour for obvious reasons.

It will mark their first run in the UK since 2018 and you can find the full list of dates below.

Future Islands 2022 dates:

August

16 – Cologne, E-Werk

17 – Munich, TonHalle

18 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

19 – Bergen, NO, USF Verftet

22 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

24 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February)

25 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February)

29 – Helsinki, The House of Culture

October

20 – Stavenger, Folken*

22 – Gothenburg, Trädgår’n*

24 – Aarhus, Voxhall*

26 – Utrecht, (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March)

27 – Leipzig, Werk 2*

28 – Nuremberg, Z-Bau Saal*

30 – Prague, Lucerna Music Bar*

31 – Vienna, Arena Wien*

November

1 – Budapest, Akvarium Klub*

3 – Rome, Orion Live Club*

4 – Milan, Fabrique

5 – Winterthur, Salzhaus*

7 – Paris, L’Olympia

8 – Dortmund, FZW*

10 – Leeds, O2 Academy*

11 – Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall*

12 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall*

14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy*

16 – Nottingham, Rock City*

17 – Southhampton, O2 Guildhall*

18 – Brighton, Brighton Centre*

19 – Exeter, Exeter University – Great Hall*

