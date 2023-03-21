FURS announce their return with new single ‘Honey’









FURS - 'Honey' 3.5

English indie rock trio FURS have returned with their first new music since 2016. Brother and sister duo Elle and Liam (LT) Wade have regrouped with The Duke Spirit drummer Olly Betts for the brand-new single, ‘Honey’.

Bursting with peppy indie pop energy, ‘Honey’ incorporates everything from fuzzy lo-fi guitar in the introduction to intoxicating melodic pop in the chorus. Elle Wade mixes some sunny summery feelings with lines like, “Hun I need a minute just to pick up the phone / I’m busy can you let me be? / You ring and I cringe and I hide in a smile / You need me every minute it seems”. Whoever is on the other line, Wade doesn’t seem interested in what they have to say.

Crafted like a great pop track, each verse comes rocketing back to the song’s earworm of a chorus. For a bridge, the band slows things down, taking things in half-time before easing their way into one final chorus. There’s no fat within the arrangement: the only real twist comes in the form of some additional doo-wop harmonies adding counter melodies to the final chorus. It’s no-frills pop rock, leaving things unmessy and uncomplicated by the time the three-minute mark rolls around.

It won’t do anything to reinvent the wheel, but ‘Honey’ is an intoxicating track that works as the perfect welcome for warmer weather and summer vibes. With just the right amount of resonance to make you want to get lost in the waves of guitar tracks, ‘Honey’ is an excellent addition to the bright and sunnier side of the indie rock canon and will undoubtedly delight longstanding fans of the band.

FURS originally released their debut single, ‘Going Nowhere’, back in 2013. After a few more scattered singles, like ‘An Eye On The Vicious’ which became a Far Out ‘Track of the Day’ back in 2014, the band dropped their first studio album, Just Kids, in 2016. In the time since then, LT Wade has released solo music, while Betts rejoined The Duke Spirit for the 2017 album Sky Is Mine.

“We got in the studio and realised we had some great songs developing, so the next natural move was to get them out into the world for our fans to enjoy,” LT Wade told Far Out. “They’ve waited a long time for new music from us.”

Check out ‘Honey’ down below.