‘Funky Nothingness’: New Frank Zappa rarities compilation released









More than three hours of previously unreleased Frank Zappa material has been collated for a new compilation album titled Funky Nothingness. The two-LP set is now available across streaming platforms and physical media.

Funky Nothingness includes 25 unreleased and rare tracks to get stuck into, as well as several compositions, covers and various jams captured from the avant-garde master’s 1970 studio sessions. Appearing in the studio recordings are Aynsley Dunbar, Don ‘Sugarcane’ Harris, Ian Underwood, and Max Bennett, Zappa’s core band at the time.

“Funky Nothingness delivers on all fronts, showcasing Zappa’s love for rhythm and blues, picking up where Hot Rats left off with extended instrumental workouts fusing rock, jazz, and classical elements into music that can only be described as Zappa,” a statement from “Zappa vaultmeister” Joe Travers, who curated the new release alongside Zappa’s son Ahmet Zappa.

Funky Nothingness arrives almost exactly a year since Universal Music Group purchased rights to most of Zappa’s musical oeuvre. This marked just one of many similar transactions to have taken place in recent years, with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Justin Bieber among those following suit.

Zappa’s vast catalogue contains some of the most progressive and influential material in rock history. Despite always surfing on the cutting edge of musical evolution, Zappa had his kernels of inspiration. Before you get stuck into Funky Nothingness below, why not check out Zappa’s 30 favourite songs?

Funky Nothingness tracklist:

Side A

‘Funky Nothingness’ ‘Tommy/Vincent Duo I’ ‘Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild’ ‘I’m a Rollin’ Stone’

Side B

‘Chunga’s Revenge’ (Basement Version) ‘Basement Jam’

Side C

‘Work With Me Annie / Annie Had A Baby’ ‘Tommy/Vincent Duo II’ ‘Sharleena’ (1970 Record Plant Mix)

Side D

‘Khaki Sack’ ‘Twinkle Tits’