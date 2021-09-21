Fugees announce reunion tour







15 years on from their last shows, the Fugees are set to reunite for a reunion tour celebrating 25 years since their hugely influential album The Score.

The enigmatic Ms Lauryn Hill will team up with Wyclef Jean and Pras Michael for the tour that runs across the United States, London, Paris and then dallies in Africa with dates in Nigeria and Ghana later in the year.

To add to the mystery surrounding the group, the band have also revealed that they will be playing a pop-up show tomorrow (September 22) at an undisclosed location in New York, setting message boards into a fever pitch of possibilities. And yes, we swear we haven’t got any inside tips, honestly.

Excitement is certainly palpable among fans who never thought they’d see a reunion come around. This is something that the band are also sharing in, as Lauryn Hill has stated: “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention.

Adding: “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean also stated: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.” And clearly, Pras Michael still reserved more reserved with his comments, letting the others do the talking.

You can check out the full list of dates for the tour below.

