From Buddy Holly to The Beatles: Don McLean’s 10 favourite songs of all time









If there is one song that accurately captures the boom of pop music in the 1950s, ’60s and early ’70s, then it has to be Don McLean’s ‘American Pie‘. It’s a song that only gathers more mystique and praise with every turntable rotation. Released in 1972 and capturing the tragic day “the music died”, McLean made a name for himself off the back of the track and has been a household staple ever since. Though he has never eclipsed the majesty of the song, McLean’s is a life led entrenched in music.

Such pop stars are usually potent with stories and intrigue as they lived through possibly the greatest era of rock and roll music we will ever know. And, sure enough, McLean is usually good for a yarn or two. It made us very excited when he joined BBC Radio 2 to take part in their now-iconic series Tracks of My Years which saw McLean pick his ten favourite songs of all time.

it has to be said, any true music lover who creates a list of their ten favourite songs has, by right, the opportunity to change that set of tracks at any point they so wish. So while these ten tracks will likely always hold a place in McLean’s heart, there must also be room for him to manoeuvre out of his choices too. However, judging the calibre and age of the songs in question, this list may not have been changed for quite some time.

Of course, McLean couldn’t pick a list of his favourite songs of all time without paying homage to a few of the greats. Picking out a classic song from Elvis Presley, McLean noted his first encounter with the king of rock and roll: “I think I was about 11 years old, and a friend of mine got me a birthday present, and it turned out to be two Elvis Presley records, and that was my first exposure to Elvis Presley. I remember it vividly. It didn’t go over well at home.”

However, there were two other rock stars from that age that deserved exposure, considering the man picking the songs. Selecting Buddy Holly’s ‘Peggy Sue’ and Richie Valens’ song ‘Donna’, McLean paid special tribute to two of the men behind the tragic story of ‘American Pie’. “Elvis was like everybody’s guy,” McLean explained, “but Buddy was my guy. ‘Peggy Sue’ is probably one of the best rock and roll records ever made. I don’t anything The Beatles did or The Stones did can best ‘Peggy Sue’.”

McLean did, however, recognise the brilliance of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, selecting ‘I Feel Fine’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ from the two bands, respectively. About the Stones, McLean remembered: “A bunch of friends of mine were going to the Academy in Brooklyn and said ‘Do you want to go and see The Rolling Stones?’ I went and saw the real group, with Brian Jones and Bill Wyman. it was unforgettable […] It was unlike anything I had ever seen before.”

All of this adds to the mystique of McLean, as the songs showcase an artist truly connected with music throughout his life. Below, you can find the full list as well as a playlist of Don McLean’s favourite songs of all time.

Don McLean’s 10 favourite songs of all time:

‘When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again’ – Elvis Presley

‘Peggy Sue’ – Buddy Holly

‘Donna’ – Ritchie Valens

‘Woke Up This Morning’ – The Weavers

‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ – The Rolling Stones

‘I Feel Fine’ – The Beatles

‘Nice ‘N’ Easy’ – Frank Sinatra

‘Mannish Boy’ – Muddy Waters

‘I Find your Love’ – Beth Nielsen Chapman